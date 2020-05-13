PODCAST | Local businesses adapt to the new normal

Collier explains that though Covid-19 has been tough on businesses across the board in SA, some of the enterprises in their network have been able to adapt their models to the changing times.

An example is cleaning tech start-up, SweepSouth, headed up by businessperson Aisha Pandor. Because of social distancing, the cleaning business for private homes ground to a halt, but as more people go back to work, it has shifted to offering cleaning services for corporate clients. By doing this, SweepSouth has been able to continue generating revenues, while ensuring that its staff have work, says Collier.

The discussion also touches on the effect of Covid-19 on businesses, other examples of business that have been able to pivot or adapt their business models, comments about the assistance offered by both public- and private-sector players to assist businesses and an outlook for the SA economy.

