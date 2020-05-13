Economy

PODCAST | Local businesses adapt to the new normal

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA

13 May 2020 - 15:58 Mudiwa Gavaza

Some good news for a change: in this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we take a look at how local businesses have been able to adapt their operations to the winds of change brought on by Covid-19.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA, a management consulting firm offering services to small and medium-sized businesses.

The discussion begins with Collier explaining how Endeavor operates. The firm works with companies that have an annual turnover of R20m to R1bn, with an average of R200m. This gives Endeavor’s team exposure to businesses at different scales, Collier says.

Its value proposition has to do with providing access to markets, talent and capital.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Collier explains that though Covid-19 has been tough on businesses across the board in SA, some of the enterprises in their network have been able to adapt their models to the changing times.

An example is cleaning tech start-up, SweepSouth, headed up by businessperson Aisha Pandor. Because of social distancing, the cleaning business for private homes ground to a halt, but as more people go back to work, it has shifted to offering cleaning services for corporate clients. By doing this, SweepSouth has been able to continue generating revenues, while ensuring that its staff have work, says Collier.

The discussion also touches on the effect of Covid-19 on businesses, other examples of business that have been able to pivot or adapt their business models, comments about the assistance offered by both public- and private-sector players to assist businesses and an outlook for the SA economy.

