WATCH: How to be innovative in the time of Covid-19

Consumers are being forced to cut their coats according to their cloth, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on disposal incomes as companies find ways to cope, including retrenchments and salary cuts.

Innovation may hold the key to weathering the pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas, CEO of AdvTech for their views on the kind of ingenuity required by businesses to remain relevant in a fast-changing environment.