Treasury to increase weekly bond auction by more than a third
R1.57bn more in bonds will be sold from May 19 to help plug the government’s budget deficit
08 May 2020 - 13:48
UPDATED 08 May 2020 - 13:57
The Treasury will lift the value of bonds sold in its weekly auction by R1.57bn, an increase of more than a third, with effect from May 19, to finance the budget deficit.
The weekly fixed-rate government bond auction amount will be R6.1bn with effect from May 19, a 34% increase. The weekly inflation-linked government bond auction amount will increase by R360m to R1.4bn with effect from May 15.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now