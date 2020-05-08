Economy Treasury to increase weekly bond auction by more than a third R1.57bn more in bonds will be sold from May 19 to help plug the government’s budget deficit BL PREMIUM

The Treasury will lift the value of bonds sold in its weekly auction by R1.57bn, an increase of more than a third, with effect from May 19, to finance the budget deficit.

The weekly fixed-rate government bond auction amount will be R6.1bn with effect from May 19, a 34% increase. The weekly inflation-linked government bond auction amount will increase by R360m to R1.4bn with effect from May 15.