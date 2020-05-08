Economy

Reserve Bank bought R11.4bn worth of state bonds in April

The Reserve Bank has stepped up activity in the secondary bond market to boost liquidity

08 May 2020 - 09:57 karl gernetzky
The SA Reserve Bank, Pretoria. File Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The SA Reserve Bank, Pretoria. File Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The Reserve Bank bought just more than R11bn in government debt securities in April as part of a bond-buying programme to boost liquidity in financial markets that are reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The central bank, which announced its plan on the eve of the imposition of the 21-day lockdown, upped its holdings to just more than R20.6bn from R9.2bn in March, according to data released on Friday. The overall market is estimated to be more than R2-trillion.

On March 25, the Bank stepped up efforts to inject liquidity into local financial markets, which had been showing signs of stress amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus, seeing investors scrambling for cash and fleeing to safe haven assets.

These measures included the announcement that the Bank would begin buying government bonds in the secondary market — from banks and asset managers — after buyers for government bonds dried up and 10-year yields skyrocketed to records above 12%, from less than 9% in February.

In morning trade on Friday the rand was 0.73% firmer at R18.46/$, with global markets finding support from hopes of easing US-China trade tension.

With Lynley Donnely

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

How the law restricts David Masondo’s idea of Reserve Bank purchases

The extent to which the Bank can buy government securities directly from the Treasury is limited
Opinion
2 days ago

SA bond yields show investors shrugged off WGBI exit

Yields on the R2030 government bond have fallen 216 basis points since Moody’s  downgraded SA to junk
Markets
15 hours ago

Global shares fall on doubts about easing lockdowns

Anticipation of a mixed earnings bag and increased US-China tension over the coronavirus also weighed on the markets
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares battle as traders worry about China-US tension

Markets in China stumble as they return from a long holiday, while the yen gains
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Bank governor takes a subtle swat at David ...
Economy
2.
Uncertainty over lockdown punches business ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Business for SA calls for swift return to ...
Economy
4.
Thys du Toit issues appeal for SA’s economy to ...
Economy
5.
Covid-19 lockdown leads to huge fall in ...
Economy

Related Articles

Bank governor takes a subtle swat at David Masondo over bond buying

Economy

Reserve Bank should keep stepping in to maintain financial stability during ...

Opinion

Global markets set for best month on record

Markets

Asian markets at seven-week high on Covid-19 treatment hopes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.