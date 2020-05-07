WATCH: Business for SA calls for swift return to work

Business for SA (B4SA) has called for an urgent reopening of SA’s economy as it warns that as many as 4-million jobs could be lost due to the Covid-19 crisis, with economic activity taking three to five years before returning to pre-crisis levels.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, who is leading the healthcare work group; labour work group lead Robert Legh; economic intervention work group lead Martin Kingston; and Norman Mbazima who led the risk assessment.