WATCH: Business for SA calls for swift return to work

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to a panel of experts about the much needed reopening of SA’s economy

07 May 2020 - 14:44 Business Day TV
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Business for SA (B4SA) has called for an urgent reopening of SA’s economy as it warns that as many as 4-million jobs could be lost due to the Covid-19 crisis, with economic activity taking three to five years before returning to pre-crisis levels.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, who is leading the healthcare work group; labour work group lead Robert Legh; economic intervention work group lead Martin Kingston; and Norman Mbazima who led the risk assessment. 

