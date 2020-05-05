Economy

WATCH: Level 5 lockdown weighs on SA Inc

Citadel's chief economist, Maarten Ackerman, shares his view on the state of SA's economy with Business Day TV

05 May 2020 - 10:51
Picture: MARIDAV/123RF.
Picture: MARIDAV/123RF.

Absa’s recent purchasing managers’ index (PMI) print, along with new vehicle sales data for April, have offered insight regarding the effect of SA’s lockdown measures on the economy, and it paints a gloomy picture.

Business Day TV spoke to Citadel's chief economist, Maarten Ackerman, for his view on the state of the SA economy.

Covid-19 hit on economy deepens

Parliament hears new warning of severe lockdown contraction and job losses
Business
2 days ago

Lockdown ravages manufacturing and there is no rapid upturn in sight

Subcomponents of the PMI crashed to record lows in April, pointing to the challenges in restarting the economy, economists say
Economy
17 hours ago

PETER LEON: SA’s fate is in its own hands, not the IMF’s

Short-term relief will not be enough if the government does not jolt the economy into life with breathtaking reforms
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: What level 4 of lockdown looks like

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to various experts about the parts of the economy that are returning to work
Companies
1 day ago

Real economic cost of lockdown not clear yet, says Patel

Minister plays down estimates by economists
Economy
2 days ago

