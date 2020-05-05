News Leader
WATCH: Level 5 lockdown weighs on SA Inc
Citadel's chief economist, Maarten Ackerman, shares his view on the state of SA's economy with Business Day TV
Absa’s recent purchasing managers’ index (PMI) print, along with new vehicle sales data for April, have offered insight regarding the effect of SA’s lockdown measures on the economy, and it paints a gloomy picture.
Business Day TV spoke to Citadel's chief economist, Maarten Ackerman, for his view on the state of the SA economy.