WATCH: Is our economic recovery headed in the right direction?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts about SA’s economic recovery

05 May 2020 - 15:14 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

It is apparent that key government ministers still believe the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will be short lived and result in a V-shaped return to normal.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE); economist Duma Gqubule; and Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist, about whether we are asking the right questions about the nature of our economic recovery?

PETER LEON: SA’s fate is in its own hands, not the IMF’s

Short-term relief will not be enough if the government does not jolt the economy into life with breathtaking reforms
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: What level 4 of lockdown looks like

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to various experts about the parts of the economy that are returning to work
Companies
1 day ago

Lockdown ravages manufacturing and there is no rapid upturn in sight

Subcomponents of the PMI crashed to record lows in April, pointing to the challenges in restarting the economy, economists say
Economy
22 hours ago

Covid-19 hit on economy deepens

Parliament hears new warning of severe lockdown contraction and job losses
Business
2 days ago

Real economic cost of lockdown not clear yet, says Patel

Minister plays down estimates by economists
Economy
2 days ago

