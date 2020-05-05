WATCH: Is our economic recovery headed in the right direction?

It is apparent that key government ministers still believe the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will be short lived and result in a V-shaped return to normal.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE); economist Duma Gqubule; and Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist, about whether we are asking the right questions about the nature of our economic recovery?