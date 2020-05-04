Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How ratings agencies view SA as it battles the pandemic

S&P Global’s director and lead analyst for SA’s sovereign ratings, Ravi Bhatia, and Fitch Ratings senior director Mahin Dissanayake talk to Business Day TV

04 May 2020
Pictrue: 123RF/ONYPIX
Pictrue: 123RF/ONYPIX

S&P Global has downgraded SA deeper into junk status. The ratings agency now has the country at two rungs below investment grade, due to the fear around Covid-19 and its effect on the economy. Fitch on the other hand as downgraded five SA local banks.

Business Day TV spoke to S&P Global’s director and lead analyst for SA’s sovereign ratings, Ravi Bhatia, and Fitch Ratings senior director Mahin Dissanayake about the implications of the recent downgrades.

