NEWS ANALYSIS: A glimpse of the coming fiscal pain as lockdown eases
Structural reforms are needed to get fiscal path back onto a sustainable trajectory
04 May 2020 - 05:05
As SA enters a fractionally looser stage four lockdown, recent data is starting to signal the effects the near-halt of the economy is having on the country’s fiscal position and economic activity.
It comes as the Treasury outlined to parliament the extensive shock in store for the economy in which between 3-million and 7-million jobs could be lost, depending on the severity of the lockdown’s effects.
