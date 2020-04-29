Economy

WATCH: How will Covid-19 affect private equity industry?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to a panel of industry experts about how the private equity industry is affected by the collapsing economy

29 April 2020 - 14:50
Picture: 123RF/ROMAN MOTIZOV

How will the coronavirus pandemic and resultant economic collapse affect the private equity industry? The only honest answer is that nobody really knows.

For more on this matter, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Tanya Van Lill, CEO of Southern Africa Venture Capital Association (SAVCA); Polo Leteka, co-founder and executive director of IDF Capital; Quinton Zunga, founder and CEO of RH Managers; and Yaseen Khan, co-founder and CEO of Essential Medical Guidance.

