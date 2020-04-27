Motor industry revs up for its return to work

The motor industry is waiting to hear the terms under which it will be allowed to resume manufacturing from the end of this week.

On Saturday, after intense industry lobbying, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel reversed the government’s earlier decision that vehicle and components manufacturers should not be among sectors allowed to resume production from May 1 once the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 is downgraded from level 5 to level 4.

One proviso is that no more than 50% of employees may be on site at once.

Tim Abbott, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), said this may not be practical for all companies.

He says other issues also need clarification before companies can make firm decisions on how to resume work. The industry was given until midday on Monday to submit proposals.

Even when rules are clear, manufacturing is unlikely to get going immediately from May 1.