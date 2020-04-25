Moody’s: R500bn package not enough to prevent sharp contraction while debt surges
Ratings company expects country’s debt-to-GDP ratio to jump to more than 80% this fiscal year
25 April 2020 - 10:53
SA’s R500bn support package will not be enough to prevent a sharp contraction in GDP over 2020 and will lead to a significant jump in debt, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report issued on Friday.
Moody’s, which stripped SA of its last remaining investment-grade rating in March, expects the country’s budget deficit to surge to 13.5% of GDP in the 2020 fiscal year, up from its previous forecast of 8.5%. That will push the country’s burden up by 15 percentage points to 84% of GDP, inclusive of guarantees to state-owned enterprises, said the report.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now