WATCH: How are SMEs going to survive the new lockdown levels?

The risk-adjusted approach of opening the country’s economy by levels means many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with their balance sheets in tatters, will have to find a way to survive through several more weeks of no revenue.

To talk about this and some strategies SMEs could employ to survive, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to Pavlo Phitides, small business guru, and co-founder and CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator; Mike Schüssler of economists.co.za; and Nic Haralambous, serial entrepreneur and full-time hustler.