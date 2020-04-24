Tito Mboweni’s Covid-19 briefing thin on funding detail

Finance minister Tito Mboweni provided no new details on how the government plans to fund the R500bn economic and social support package aimed at mitigating the damage of the Covid-19 crisis, when he briefed journalists on Friday.

The briefing was eagerly awaited by the public and by the market since the announcement of the package on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa. In particular, there is much interest on the extent to which SA will draw on funding from international finance institutions and whether government intends to increase its bond issuance over 2020.

Before the crisis, SA’s public finances were already in difficulty with a forecast of low growth and a fast-escalating debt-to-GDP trajectory that showed no sign of stabilising.

Mboweni referred to previously mentioned funding options but did not put any definite numbers of the table.

The government has already confirmed that it will take a $1bn loan from the New Development Bank, a sum to which all member states are automatically entitled, to address the Covid-19 crisis.