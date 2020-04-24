Economy PANDEMIC FALLOUT Prudential authority undaunted by challenges facing SA banks in Africa G20 nations have agreed to freeze bilateral government loan repayments for low-income countries until year-end BL PREMIUM

SA lenders can ride out a build-up of the bad debt elsewhere in Africa, says the head of the country’s banking regulator amid mounting fear about rising risk to about R600bn worth of assets exposed to the continent that is crying out for debt relief.

Comments this week from Kuben Naidoo, the head of the Reserve Bank’s prudential authority, came after the G20 nations agreed to freeze bilateral government loan repayments for low-income countries until year-end to free up money to tackle health and economic crises sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.