Economy

Land Bank confirms default on R50bn of debt

The group defaulted on some obligations earlier in the week, but said then it had been insufficient to trigger a broader default

24 April 2020 - 08:01 karl gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Land Bank has warned those holding R50bn of its bonds that is is now in default, after failing to pay its obligations this week.

The Bank warned on Thursday it was at risk of a default, but had not yet reached a threshold required to formally trigger this.

This had now occurred, the Bank said on Friday, meaning that after defaulting on some of its debt, default provisions for its other debt are now triggered.

On Thursday, the Bank said it expected defaults to occur on about R738m of obligations that fall due between Thursday and the end of April.

The group said it was engaging with lenders with an eye to postponing payments.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Land Bank defaults on loan obligation

Default may trigger a call by creditors for as much as R5.7bn from the government
Companies
3 days ago

Banks feel the heat over M&A debt and high-risk loans

Unless the Covid-19 outbreak can be brought under control soon, borrowing rates will rise and may eat into bankers’ fees
Companies
1 month ago

Land Bank appoints Ayanda Kanana as CEO

The lender, which provides financing to farmers, was recently downgraded to junk status by Moody’s Investors Service
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Covid-19 grant payments to start in May
Economy
2.
Prudential authority undaunted by challenges ...
Economy
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Tito Mboweni will find that the ...
Economy
4.
Cabinet weighs five-stage alert system to ease ...
Economy
5.
Land Bank confirms default on R50bn of debt
Economy

Related Articles

Land Bank expecting further defaults until the end of April

National

Treasury considers bailing out struggling Land Bank

National

Land Bank defaults on loan obligation

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.