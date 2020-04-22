FORMAL SECTOR
Four in 10 businesses fear they do not have the funds to survive Covid-19
22 April 2020 - 05:10
SA’s companies are facing an unprecedented battle for survival during the coronavirus crisis that has prompted the virtual closure of the economy.
About 42% of formal sector businesses surveyed by Stats SA said they feared they did not have the financial resources to stay open through the crisis, while the vast majority, more than 85%, have seen their turnover take a hit during the lockdown, which is in its fourth week.
