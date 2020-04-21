WATCH: The government’s fiscal response to lockdown

All eyes were on the special cabinet meeting on Monday to see what the government plans in terms of a fiscal response to Covid-19. Will it be the fire hose we need to extinguish the fires raging across the economy or more of the buckets as we have seen so far?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery discusses the options with Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald, Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville and Kevin Lings, professor of economics, finance and strategy at Gibs and chief economist at Stanlib.