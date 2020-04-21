News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has thrown a curveball at SA’s future
Wits University senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi and Anglo American SA executive head Andile Sangqu talk to Business Day TV
In 2018, stakeholders from various industries and walks of life met to conduct research into what it would take to achieve a socially cohesive SA by 2030.
The research resulted in three possible scenarios, Nayi le walk, Gwara Gwara and Isibhujwa.
Business Day TV spoke to Wits University senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi and Anglo American SA executive head Andile Sangqu on how Covid-19 may affect those scenarios.