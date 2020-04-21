Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 has thrown a curveball at SA’s future

Wits University senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi and Anglo American SA executive head Andile Sangqu talk to Business Day TV

21 April 2020 - 07:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF.COM
Picture: 123RF.COM

In 2018, stakeholders from various industries and walks of life met to conduct research into what it would take to achieve a socially cohesive SA by 2030.

The research resulted in three possible scenarios, Nayi le walk, Gwara Gwara and Isibhujwa.

Business Day TV spoke to Wits University senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi and Anglo American SA executive head Andile Sangqu on how Covid-19 may affect those scenarios.

