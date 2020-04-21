Economy NEWS ANALYSIS: Still time to adjust the motor industry master plan for a Covid-19 world If the lockdown continues much longer, companies may fall short of production targets that allow them to claim incentives BL PREMIUM

For once, government ineptitude may be a blessing.

When policy designers were devising the 2021-2035 SA automotive master plan, they had no notion of Covid-19 or the mayhem it would cause. So when they devised a strategy to increase vehicle production by 133%, double employment and grow the value of local content in each vehicle by 50%, they thought the only barriers would be normal local and international economic cycles. So much for normality.