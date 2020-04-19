Economy Use the tax system to pay out lockdown benefit, say economists Covid-19 Economists Group recommends that all workers get a part of their wages through the SA Revenue Service BL PREMIUM

With work stopped for millions by the lockdown, the quickest and simplest way to provide wage support to employees in the formal economy would be for the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to use the tax system to pay employers a portion of workers’ wages automatically.

This recommendation comes from the Covid-19 Economists Group, a network of economists who are supporting efforts to deal with the economic effects of the pandemic in SA, in a paper written by group convener Miriam Altman.