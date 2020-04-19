ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus on growth cycle this week
Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator is expected to have fallen 0.7% in February
19 April 2020 - 17:05
SA’s economic growth cycle will be in focus this week with the leading business cycle indicator expected to have declined in February while the effects of Covid-19 paint a grim picture of the country’s economic outlook.
The Reserve Bank’s leading composite business cycle indicator is expected to have decreased 0.7% in February from a 0.3% fall on a month-to-month basis, according to a Trading Economics forecast. The data is due on Tuesday.
