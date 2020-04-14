WATCH: How SOEs will cope with a contracting economy

News Leader
SA’s economy is under pressure. The country is set to register a large contraction in 2020, along with a budget deficit that could possibly exceed 10% of GDP.
Business Day TV spoke to investment banker and former SA post Office CEO Mark Barnes about what this means for the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
