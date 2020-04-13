Trevor Manuel in bid to find international support for Africa

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has been appointed as one of the four AU special envoys tasked with mobilising international support for the continent’s fight against the economic challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will team up with former Nigerian finance minister and former MD of the World Bank Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; former finance minister of Rwanda and former president and chair of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Donald Kaberuka; and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Their task will be to solicit the support pledged by the Group of 20 (G20), the EU and international financial institutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the AU chair, announced the appointments ahead of the virtual spring meetings of the G20, World Bank and the IMF this week. The meetings are expected to discuss the pandemic and its impact on emerging economies.

Government ministers across Africa have called for the suspension of debt interest payments and for the waiver of the principal debt of fragile states.