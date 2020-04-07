Economy

WATCH: How Fitch added to SA’s ratings pain

RMB’s Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV about the ratings agency’s decision to further SA’s status to junk

07 April 2020 - 11:34 Business Day TV
The local economy was dealt another blow on Friday when Fitch Ratings downgraded the country further into junk territory.

This took place just a week after Moody’s stripped SA of its last investment grade. Fitch has also maintained its negative outlook and expects our economy to contract by 3.8% in 2020 as the effect of the coronavirus becomes more prevalent.

RMB’s Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV.

Or listen to the full audio:

