WATCH: How Fitch added to SA’s ratings pain
RMB’s Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV about the ratings agency’s decision to further SA’s status to junk
07 April 2020 - 11:34
The local economy was dealt another blow on Friday when Fitch Ratings downgraded the country further into junk territory.
This took place just a week after Moody’s stripped SA of its last investment grade. Fitch has also maintained its negative outlook and expects our economy to contract by 3.8% in 2020 as the effect of the coronavirus becomes more prevalent.
RMB’s Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV.
Or listen to the full audio: