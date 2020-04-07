Reserve Bank bought bonds worth R1bn in March
Purchase may rise if conditions demand addition of further liquidity to market, says Tshazibana
07 April 2020 - 23:01
The Reserve Bank has bought just over R1bn in government debt securities since it announced a bond-buying programme in March to boost liquidity in financial markets reeling from a sell-off caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The central bank, which announced its plan on the eve of the imposition of the 21-day lockdown, upped its holdings to just more than R9.2bn from R8.1bn in February, according to data released on Tuesday.
