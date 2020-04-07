Economy Reserve Bank bought bonds worth R1bn in March Purchase may rise if conditions demand addition of further liquidity to market, says Tshazibana BL PREMIUM

The Reserve Bank has bought just over R1bn in government debt securities since it announced a bond-buying programme in March to boost liquidity in financial markets reeling from a sell-off caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank, which announced its plan on the eve of the imposition of the 21-day lockdown, upped its holdings to just more than R9.2bn from R8.1bn in February, according to data released on Tuesday.