News Leader
WATCH: What can the IMF do to steady SA?
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville talk to Business Day TV about assistance from the IMF
06 April 2020 - 10:40
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has signalled that approaching international financial institutions such as the IMF to help fund Covid-19 health interventions will be considered as a last resort.
Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville about whether the option should be on the table, given the challenges SA faces.
Or listen to the full audio: