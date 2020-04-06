Halt dividends and bonuses to support battling clients
Recommendation follows similar move in the UK which saw shares of some of the country’s lenders drop
06 April 2020 - 22:23
The Reserve Bank has urged banks to halt dividend payouts and bonuses to shore up capital and continue lending to businesses and households pummelled by the national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The recommendation, which is nonbinding, comes about a week after the central bank said it would allow lenders to dip into their regulatory capital reserves to support efforts to cushion the economic impact of the stay-at-home order on businesses and households.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now