Budget deficit will reach world war levels, says SA Reserve Bank

The coronavirus outbreak and SA’s 21-day shutdown could mean the country is headed for an economic contraction of between 2% and 4% this year, and a ballooning budget deficit not seen since both world wars, the SA Reserve Bank said on Monday.

The figures are steeply down from the already revised growth forecasts given by the Bank at its last monetary policy committee (MPC) decision in March, where it cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in a pre-emptive strike to support the economy against the disease.

The Bank was predicting a contraction of 0.2% for 2020, but it said in its latest monetary policy review, released on Monday, that “the forecast predated government’s decision to lockdown the economy, meaning it is probably too optimistic”.

“More recent work suggests 2020 growth will be in a range of -2% to -4%, with downside risks should the lockdown be extended, or if the global economy weakens more than currently projected,” the Bank said.

The pandemic is “the biggest disruption to the global economy since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008”, which sparked the global financial crisis, the Bank said in its latest monetary policy review on Monday.

Though monetary stimulus can help mitigate the economic cost of the Covid-19 shock, SA suffers from “significant, pre-existing” growth constraints, that require a range of interventions, many of them outside the domain of the central bank, it said.

The shock will also “dramatically expand the 2020 budget deficit, simply by depriving the government of revenue,” the bank said.