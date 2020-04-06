Budget deficit will reach world war levels, says SA Reserve Bank
The Bank warned that the deficit could exceed 10% of GDP this year due to the coronavirus
The coronavirus outbreak and SA’s 21-day shutdown could mean the country is headed for an economic contraction of between 2% and 4% this year, and a ballooning budget deficit not seen since both world wars, the SA Reserve Bank said on Monday.
The figures are steeply down from the already revised growth forecasts given by the Bank at its last monetary policy committee (MPC) decision in March, where it cut the repo rate by 100 basis points in a pre-emptive strike to support the economy against the disease.
The Bank was predicting a contraction of 0.2% for 2020, but it said in its latest monetary policy review, released on Monday, that “the forecast predated government’s decision to lockdown the economy, meaning it is probably too optimistic”.
“More recent work suggests 2020 growth will be in a range of -2% to -4%, with downside risks should the lockdown be extended, or if the global economy weakens more than currently projected,” the Bank said.
The pandemic is “the biggest disruption to the global economy since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008”, which sparked the global financial crisis, the Bank said in its latest monetary policy review on Monday.
Though monetary stimulus can help mitigate the economic cost of the Covid-19 shock, SA suffers from “significant, pre-existing” growth constraints, that require a range of interventions, many of them outside the domain of the central bank, it said.
The shock will also “dramatically expand the 2020 budget deficit, simply by depriving the government of revenue,” the bank said.
“The outlook is highly uncertain, but it is plausible the deficit will exceed 10% of GDP this year, rivalling historical records,” the Bank said
According to the Bank the largest deficit in SA history is 11.6% of GDP in 1914, with the next largest in 10.4% in 1940, which “underlines the relevance of the war-time parallel invoked in some Covid-19 analysis”, it said.
“Monetary policy provides a boost to demand, but the reach of these measures is limited by weak economic fundamentals and the scale of the Covid-19 shock,” the Bank said.
The Reserve Bank indicated that the implications for its projections of consumer price inflation are likely to be less severe.
At its last MPC the bank revised its inflation projections to 3.8%, 4.6% and 4.4% for 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively. These numbers will probably change to less than the March MPC growth projections, the Bank said, as subsequent developments pushing prices down, such as the fall in oil, are being met with those that are pushing price up — primarily the exchange rate.
The review follows the recent downgrade of SA by both Moody’s Investors Services as well as Fitch Ratings. In late March Moody’s, the only ratings agency which had kept SA at investment grade, cut SA debt to sub-investment grade or junk status. On Friday Fitch followed, dropping SA deeper into junk by its metrics, taking SA to BB or two notches below investment grade.
Fitch said this was because of a lack of a clear path towards government debt stabilisation, and the impact of the expected impact of the coronavirus shock on public finances and economic growth.