Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How junk status is affecting your investments

FM editor Rob Rose and assistant editor Claire Bisseker talk to Business Day TV about the state of SA’s economy

02 April 2020 - 16:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHOTOBUAY
Picture: 123RF/PHOTOBUAY

This week’s Financial Mail has a few words highlighted across almost every story: words such as lockdown, downgrade and brutalised.

The FM has covered stories across sectors, industries, companies and regions, and it’s clear the fall-out from Covid-19 will be significant across SA’s economy. Not to mention the effects of the Moody’s downgrade.

FM editor Rob Rose and assistant editor Claire Bisseker, who wrote the lead, talk to Business Day TV about the state of SA's economy.

FREE | Read the full April 2 edition of Financial Mail

We're bringing you this edition online at no cost
News & Fox
1 day ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
1 day ago

WATCH: How unit trusts will fare in a post-pandemic world

Financial Mail associate editor Stephen Cranston talks to Business Day TV about unit trusts
Companies
1 day ago

How to read the Financial Mail e-edition during the lockdown

Financial Mail subscribers can page through the magazine online
News & Fox
3 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: A slow and brutal bear

In SA we do not have the luxury of throwing $2-trillion at the problem as the US congress is doing
Opinion
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Thulas Nxesi only adds confusion ...
Economy
2.
Virus and junk status to slash tax revenues
Economy
3.
SA’s economy likely to plunge 4% in 2020, says ...
Economy
4.
New-vehicle sales take a hard knock from Covid-19 ...
Economy
5.
The price SA will pay for being downgraded to junk
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.