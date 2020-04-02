WATCH: How junk status is affecting your investments

This week’s Financial Mail has a few words highlighted across almost every story: words such as lockdown, downgrade and brutalised.

The FM has covered stories across sectors, industries, companies and regions, and it’s clear the fall-out from Covid-19 will be significant across SA’s economy. Not to mention the effects of the Moody’s downgrade.

FM editor Rob Rose and assistant editor Claire Bisseker, who wrote the lead, talk to Business Day TV about the state of SA's economy.