Lockdowns are not sustainable, says economist Hausmann

Like many other countries around the globe, SA started a three-week nationwide lockdown last week Friday in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus. This has brought most economies to a standstill. But while the lockdown could well slow the spread of the disease, this is set to come at a huge cost to the economy and lead to a jobs bloodbath.

Hausmann, who is director of the Growth Lab at Harvard’s Center for International Development and the Rafik Hariri professor of the Practice of International Political Economy at Harvard Kennedy School, said that governments had to make decisions quickly and without much time to think.

“They are facing difficult moral trade-offs,” Hausmann said in an online presentation this week focusing on the macroeconomic impact of Covid-19 in developing countries.

He said that countries, in spite of their small or dwindling fiscal space, had opted for lockdowns and social distancing, but lockdowns were not sustainable.

“At the limit, people will have to decide between a 10% chance of dying from the virus and a 100% chance of starving to death. Unsustainable situations cannot last. So you will eventually need to resume production, but how? How can the cost of the lockdown be lowered, and how should it be shared?”

Hausmann said general lockdowns were costly as they lacked or did not use information about who was susceptible, who was infected and who was immune. They could bankrupt the economy, he said.

“Countries need more information-intensive strategies. One ‘poor man’s’ strategy is to isolate the elderly, suggested by Israel. Other smarter strategies would require much more testing.”