Economy

SA’s vehicle sales tumble in March

The Covid-19 lockdown directly affected only the last four selling days of March, but sales damage caused by the pandemic started much earlier

01 April 2020 - 16:39 David Furlonger
Local and export sales of new vehicles took a heavy tumble in March. Local sales fell 29.7% from a year earlier, and exports by 21.5%.

Figures released on Wednesday by the department of trade and industry show that in March, domestic new-car sales of 22,200 were 26.8% below the 30,339 of March 2019.

With light commercial sales down 37.1%, medium commercials 18.8%, heavy commercials 29.3% and extra-heavies 12.7%, the total market was 29.7% weaker than in 2019 — 33,545 compared to 47,695.

The total market for the first quarter of 2020 fell 12.8% compared to 2019, from 134,456 to 117,230.

Car sales fell 7.6%, from 87,522 to 80,895. The 21.5% drop in exports is likely to be worse in the near future now that all local production has been suspended because of Covid-19 lockdown.

More than two-thirds of SA-built cars and bakkies are sold overseas and with many markets around the world in free-fall, immediate prospects don’t look good. In March, the SA motor industry exported 28,883 vehicles, compared to 36,788 a year earlier.

For the year to date, numbers are down 12.8%, from 88,713 to 77,328.​

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za

