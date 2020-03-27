Economy

New bond auction levels to be announced after lockdown, says the Treasury

The market has been expecting an announcement regarding an increase in auctions to finance the budget deficit, but this has been kept at R4.53bn

27 March 2020 - 07:49 karl gernetzky
National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The increase in the amount of bonds sold weekly to finance the increasing budget deficit will only be announced after SA’s 21-day lockdown ends on April 16, the Treasury said on Friday.

The Treasury was expected to announce an increase in auction levels to cover the increase in the government’s borrowing requirements, but this has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and related market volatility, the Bank said.

The weekly fixed-rate government bond auction amount will remain at R4.53bn and the weekly inflation-linked government bond auction amount will remain at R1.04bn.

The Treasury’s weekly fixed-rate bond auction levels had increased by R1.2bn to R4.5bn in August to fund the budget deficit, which is expected to rise to 6.8% of GDP in 2020/2021.

From August, the weekly inflation-linked bond auction amount had increased by R280m.

Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, the SA government’s deficits over the next three years were set to stay above 6%, peaking at 6.8% in 2020/2021 and falling to 5.7% in the year ending 2023, all of which will see sharp increases in government borrowing to almost R500bn, including the repayment of existing debt, in 2022/2023 from just more than R400bn.

Correction: March 27 2020

An earlier version of this article referred to the Reserve Bank auction, when this is in fact the Treasury auction.

