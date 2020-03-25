Reserve Bank steps up liquidity measures

The SA Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced additional measures to add liquidity to the financial system, including a further expansion of refinancing operations and a programme to buy government securities in the secondary market.

As the Covid-19 global pandemic impacts on SA, investors and companies have been dumping investments like government bonds in favour of cash, creating a liquidity squeeze in parts of the system. The cost of government borrowing has also rocketed in the last two weeks with yields spiking, with moves accelerating as sellers struggled to find buyers.

An initial set of measures for the money market were announced last Friday, also aimed at increasing liquidity, or the amount of cash circulating in the banking system.

In addition to the Bank’s main seven day refinancing operations, it will also now offer a refinancing operation with a term of three months. The three month refinancing operation will be conducted on the same basis as the weekly main refinancing operations at an interest rate of the repo rate plus 30 basis points.