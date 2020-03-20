Economy Reserve Bank steps in with new liquidity measures Three new measures are being introduced due to ‘observed liquidity strains in various funding markets’ because of the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

The SA Reserve Bank has stepped in to ease liquidity for banks, acknowledging that “it has observed liquidity strains in various funding markets”, as the Covid-19 pandemic puts stress on financial markets.

In a statement on Friday the bank said that “these strains have necessitated a review of the liquidity management strategy” and set out several changes to its open market operations in three areas, effective immediately.