Reserve Bank steps in with new liquidity measures
Three new measures are being introduced due to ‘observed liquidity strains in various funding markets’ because of the Covid-19 pandemic
20 March 2020 - 11:39
The SA Reserve Bank has stepped in to ease liquidity for banks, acknowledging that “it has observed liquidity strains in various funding markets”, as the Covid-19 pandemic puts stress on financial markets.
In a statement on Friday the bank said that “these strains have necessitated a review of the liquidity management strategy” and set out several changes to its open market operations in three areas, effective immediately.
