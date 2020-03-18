Consumer inflation ticks up in February
Inflation accelerated in February to reach its highest level in more than a year, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.
Annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.6% in February, up from January’s 4.5%, according to the agency. The increase was marginally higher than market expectations, which had inflation staying steady at 4.5% — the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.
The figures come as SA awaits Thursday’s monetary policy decision from the SA Reserve Bank, and the economy is firmly in the grip of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday morning confirmed cases in SA had risen to 116.
On a month-on-month basis, inflation accelerated 1%. The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services, Stats SA said.
The uptick notwithstanding, there is the growing expectation that the Bank could cut rates more deeply than previously forecast. A rate cut of 25 basis points was considered likely before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national state of disaster on Sunday, and before the effects of Covid-19 on SA’s economy intensified.
Though a cut in interest rates is expected to bring a level of relief to consumers and businesses, it is unlikely to be enough to turn economic activity around, which was already weak before the virus hit.
The government has, however, promised a package of measures to aid the economy — despite limited state resources for fiscal stimulus.
Comprehensive details on the plan are yet to be released, but on Tuesday the government outlined its first steps to support distressed companies through the use of surpluses in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
Globally several central banks and countries have stepped up efforts to support their economies — the latest of which includes a $1-trillion proposal from the US administration to help households, small businesses and big industries.