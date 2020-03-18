Consumer inflation ticks up in February

Inflation accelerated in February to reach its highest level in more than a year, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

Annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.6% in February, up from January’s 4.5%, according to the agency. The increase was marginally higher than market expectations, which had inflation staying steady at 4.5% — the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

The figures come as SA awaits Thursday’s monetary policy decision from the SA Reserve Bank, and the economy is firmly in the grip of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. As of Wednesday morning confirmed cases in SA had risen to 116.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation accelerated 1%. The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services, Stats SA said.