Economy Manufacturing data points to gauntlet ahead for SA economy SA’s economy faces rolling blackouts and the fallout from the global spread of the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

Manufacturing data released on Thursday bears testimony to the difficulties faced by SA’s economy, as factory output fell for the eighth consecutive month in January.

Nine out of 10 divisions reported a slowdown in activity. The main contributors to the fall were declines in the wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing division; motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment; and a drop in the production of textiles, clothing, leather and footwear.