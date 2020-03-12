Manufacturing data points to gauntlet ahead for SA economy
SA’s economy faces rolling blackouts and the fallout from the global spread of the coronavirus
12 March 2020 - 18:13
Manufacturing data released on Thursday bears testimony to the difficulties faced by SA’s economy, as factory output fell for the eighth consecutive month in January.
Nine out of 10 divisions reported a slowdown in activity. The main contributors to the fall were declines in the wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing division; motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment; and a drop in the production of textiles, clothing, leather and footwear.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now