Economy

Annual mining production in January shows best rise in two years

The largest positive contribution to the annual increase was led by iron ore, followed by PGMs and then coal

12 March 2020 - 13:21 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Mining production beat market expectations, rising sharply in January and recording the largest increase in more than two years.

Mining production increased 7.5% year on year, data released by Stats SA on Thursday showed. This was well above the Bloomberg consensus of seven economists, who had forecast an increase of 1%, and the largest increase since November 2017.

The increase was off a downwardly revised 0.1% in December.  

The largest positive contribution to the annual increase was led by iron ore, which rose 27.9%, followed by platinum group metals (PGMs), which rose 10.2% and coal, which rose 2.3%, according to Stats SA.

Seasonally adjusted figures showed mining production rose 6% month on month, also off a downwardly revised -5.2% in December.

January’s mining figures are among the first to give an indication of how the economy could perform in the first quarter of 2020, given the souring global conditions due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The disease has sparked turmoil in global markets, resulting in multilateral agencies such as the OECD cutting  global growth expectations, as well as expectations for China’s growth. The Asian giant is the epicentre of the pandemic and a key consumer of SA commodities.

At the same time SA is grappling with domestic problems notably power cuts by Eskom, which intensified this week, requiring that 4,000MW be cut from the grid.

The mining figures coincided with the release of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) trade conditions survey, which showed that trading conditions among wholesale trade, retail trade, hotels and restaurants slid in February.

The survey — which includes both the Sacci trade activity index (TAI), as well as the trade expectations index (TEI) — revealed that trade conditions deteriorated in February, with 60% of the respondents being in negative territory compared to 57% in January.

Both indices range between 0 and 100, with 50 as their neutral mark — anything lower than 50 is deemed to be a negative reading

Meanwhile only 45% of  respondents see conditions improving over the next six months, Sacci said in a statement on Thursday.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

SA expects big hit to vital tourism sector from virus

Surprise GDP outcomes and tanking global growth mean the Treasury's growth estimates are now just wishful thinking
Business
4 days ago

Will Gwede Mantashe make or break SA’s mining future this week?

Eskom crisis will cast a long shadow over any talk of big new investments in mining
Opinion
1 month ago

Global stocks slide as virus fear escalates

Equities tumble as the death toll from a virus spreading in China rises, forcing airlines to cut flights and stores to close
Markets
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Business confidence slumps to 21-year low
Economy
2.
Several African countries, including SA, in ...
Economy
3.
BNP Paribas sees light at end of tunnel for rand ...
Economy
4.
Downgrade in March more likely after Moody’s cuts ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: How the oil price plunged to historical ...
Economy

Related Articles

Platinum substitution of palladium is on the cards

Companies

SA expects big hit to vital tourism sector from virus

Business

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s mining and manufacturing data in focus

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.