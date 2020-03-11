SA to get three interest rate cuts in quick succession, BNP economist predicts
Reserve Bank expected to deliver quarter-point reduction next week
11 March 2020 - 20:33
The rand has been particularly battered of late, being among the worst-performing emerging-market currencies so far in 2020. But BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz expects the currency to improve in the long term.
The rand has been rocked by a number of factors in the past few months, which has seen it hit its lowest levels in years. These include the threat the coronavirus outbreak poses to the global economy, the US-China trade war and, more recently, tumbling oil prices.
