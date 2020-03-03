Sovereign wealth fund crucial for investment, says Ebrahim Patel

The proposed sovereign wealth fund, the establishment of which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address (Sona) recently, will be key in the drive to promote investment and economic growth, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Tuesday.

But the proposal to establish the fund, a state-owned investment tool pooling the country’s reserves so as to benefit the economy, raised eyebrows, not least because of SA’s weak economic growth and uncertain revenue.

There are also concerns that establishing such a fund before the corruption crisis is decisively dealt with will simply be opening up another avenue for those seeking to milk the state.

“A sovereign wealth fund is a key issue for the long term to give us a resource base to be able to promote investment,” Patel told lawmakers on Tuesday. The minister and his department were briefing MPs on their plans to implement some of the proposals raised during the Sona, and the budget speech.