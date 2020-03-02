Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Is a Moody’s downgrade inevitable?

Nedbank CIB’s Jones Gondo talks to Business Day TV about what Moody’s Investors Service is likely to do when it reviews its SA rating in March

02 March 2020 - 10:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/alphaspirit
Picture: 123RF/alphaspirit

Analysts and economists have largely welcomed the 2020 budget with consumers being offered some tax relief and expenditure being cut by reining in public sector wage bill that has been spiralling out of control.

Has enough been done to convince the ratings agency not to cut the country’s sovereign rating to junk status in March?

Jones Gondo’s of Nedbank CIB talks to Business Day TV about whether Moody’s Investors Service is likely to downgrade SA’s rating.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

ECONOMY WATCH: Moody’s not so gloomy

Moody’s may throw SA’s economy a lifeline when it delivers a verdict on the sovereign credit score in March
Companies
4 days ago

ECONOMY WATCH: A tale of two uncertainties

There are two key issues on the economics calendar to watch in March: whether Moody’s junks SA’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating, and ...
Companies
4 days ago

MIKE SCHUSSLER: More trouble lies ahead

News headlines scream about the seriousness of SA’s economic situation. But the country’s political leaders seem to have their heads in the sand
Special Reports
4 days ago

Moody’s sceptical on Tito Mboweni’s pay cuts

Cosatu prepares for a confrontation with president’s administration over cuts in public sector bill
Economy
3 days ago

Budget gets cautious nod from economists and the market

The rand firmed and banking stocks soared after promises of cuts in government spending and taxes
Economy
4 days ago

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Another recession is on the ...
Economy
2.
Coronavirus to dent global growth for 2020
Economy
3.
Budget shows ‘severe’ slide in public finances, ...
Economy
4.
Moody’s sceptical on Tito Mboweni’s pay cuts
Economy
5.
PPI ticks up to highest level in six months
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.