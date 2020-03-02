WATCH: Is a Moody’s downgrade inevitable?

Analysts and economists have largely welcomed the 2020 budget with consumers being offered some tax relief and expenditure being cut by reining in public sector wage bill that has been spiralling out of control.

Has enough been done to convince the ratings agency not to cut the country’s sovereign rating to junk status in March?

Jones Gondo’s of Nedbank CIB talks to Business Day TV about whether Moody’s Investors Service is likely to downgrade SA’s rating.