Mercedes-Benz joins BMW and stops monthly sales reports
The companies will release quarterly figures in all countries where their vehicles are sold
02 March 2020 - 19:38
In another blow to the accuracy of official motor industry sales figures, Mercedes-Benz has followed BMW in deciding to stop reporting monthly sales.
Instead, like its German rival, it will publish quarterly figures.
