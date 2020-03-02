Economy EMERGING MARKETS Coronavirus to dent global growth for 2020 BL PREMIUM

As the world’s health authorities grapple to contain the novel coronavirus, fear is mounting that the outbreak could dent global growth for 2020 as China struggles to restore normal economic activity.

The outbreak, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, has since spread to other parts of Asia, as well as the Middle East, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and more than 85,000 cases had been reported by Sunday.