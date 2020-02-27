Economy

WATCH: David Masondo on the 2020/2021 budget

Business Day TV talks to deputy finance minister David Masondo about tax rates and the budget

27 February 2020 - 09:57 Business Day TV
David Masondo. Picture: SOWETAN
David Masondo. Picture: SOWETAN

In the 1980’s movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off a crusty professor talks about the Laffer Curve, the relationship between tax rates and the amount of tax revenue collected by governments.

Business Day TV’s Giulietta Talevi asked deputy finance minister David Masondo whether the decision not to increase taxes was informed by the Laffer Curve.

