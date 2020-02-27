Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can SA escape a Moody’s downgrade?

SEB’s chief emerging markets strategist, Per Hammarlund, talks to Business Day TV about the SA’s credit rating

27 February 2020 - 09:47 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ GETTY IMAGES/ RAMIN TALAIE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ GETTY IMAGES/ RAMIN TALAIE

In an attempt to deal with the rising budget deficit, finance minister Tito Mboweni has promised to slash the public sector wage bill.

But will this be enough for the country to escape a downgrade to subinvestment grade from Moody’s?

SEB’s chief emerging markets strategist, Per Hammarlund, shares his views with Business Day TV.

Has Mboweni managed to still Moody’s knife?

The budget has done the right things argue analysts, but SA's deficit and debt trajectory will still weigh on its credit rating
Economy
16 hours ago

BUDGET IN NUTSHELL: Mboweni slashes public-sector wages in bid to appease ratings agencies

The budget may please investors and analysts, but unions are unlikely to be impressed
National
21 hours ago

Rand weakens ahead of budget speech

The coronavirus outbreak is weighing on global risk assets, and the rand could be volatile later as finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers the budget
Markets
23 hours ago

JSE could feel coronavirus pressure ahead of budget on Wednesday

All eyes are on the budget speech at 2pm, while Asian markets are still showing symptoms from the coronavirus outbreak
Markets
1 day ago

PIETER FABER: Lack of coherent policies and crime yet to be addressed

Saica is convinced that some good moves have been made, but much more needs to be done
Opinion
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
Budget shows ‘severe’ slide in public finances, ...
Economy
2.
WATCH IN FULL: Budget speech 2020
Economy
3.
Has Mboweni managed to still Moody’s knife?
Economy
4.
Budget gets cautious nod from economists and the ...
Economy
5.
SAA will have debt and interest payments taken ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.