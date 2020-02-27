News Leader
WATCH: Can SA escape a Moody’s downgrade?
SEB’s chief emerging markets strategist, Per Hammarlund, talks to Business Day TV about the SA’s credit rating
27 February 2020 - 09:47
In an attempt to deal with the rising budget deficit, finance minister Tito Mboweni has promised to slash the public sector wage bill.
But will this be enough for the country to escape a downgrade to subinvestment grade from Moody’s?
SEB’s chief emerging markets strategist, Per Hammarlund, shares his views with Business Day TV.