Moody’s sceptical on Tito Mboweni’s pay cuts
Cosatu prepares for a confrontation with president’s administration over cuts in public sector bill
27 February 2020 - 20:51
UPDATED 27 February 2020 - 23:45
Moody’s Investors Service, the only agency with an investment-grade rating on SA’s debt, voiced its scepticism on Thursday about proposed cuts in the public sector wage bill.
This as Cosatu prepares for a confrontation with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration over finance minister Tito Mboweni’s plans.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now