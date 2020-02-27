Economy Moody’s sceptical on Tito Mboweni’s pay cuts Cosatu prepares for a confrontation with president’s administration over cuts in public sector bill BL PREMIUM

Moody’s Investors Service, the only agency with an investment-grade rating on SA’s debt, voiced its scepticism on Thursday about proposed cuts in the public sector wage bill.

This as Cosatu prepares for a confrontation with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration over finance minister Tito Mboweni’s plans.