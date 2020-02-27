Economy Moody’s highlights wage negotiations as a risk to budget plans Even if the government achieves its savings, this will not stabilise debt given weak growth prospects BL PREMIUM

The threat from state-owned enterprises and the uncertainty over the government’s negotiations with unions as it tries to cut the public sector wage bill will elevate the risks to the forecasts outlined in the budget, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday evening.

The government has “yet to negotiate any moderation in wages with the country’s unions, which will likely be challenging given SA’s socioeconomic realities,” said Moody’s vice-president Lucie in a report responding to the budget. Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his budget address on Wednesday.