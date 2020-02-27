Moody’s highlights wage negotiations as a risk to budget plans
Even if the government achieves its savings, this will not stabilise debt given weak growth prospects
27 February 2020 - 20:51
The threat from state-owned enterprises and the uncertainty over the government’s negotiations with unions as it tries to cut the public sector wage bill will elevate the risks to the forecasts outlined in the budget, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday evening.
The government has “yet to negotiate any moderation in wages with the country’s unions, which will likely be challenging given SA’s socioeconomic realities,” said Moody’s vice-president Lucie in a report responding to the budget. Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his budget address on Wednesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now