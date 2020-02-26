Has Mboweni managed to still Moody’s knife?

The big question after finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget on Wednesday will be how ratings agency Moody’s Investors Services views the limited fiscal consolidation outlined in the numbers, despite the government’s efforts to tackle its wage bill and boost growth.

Though the state is proposing R160bn in wage cuts — as part of overall spending reductions of 260bn — the budget deficit and debt trajectory have continued to rise, not least because economic growth has continued to disappoint.

In the face of poorer growth outcomes, the Treasury opted not to increase taxes such as VAT, and underscored economic reforms being introduced to boost growth, including overhauling electricity supply as well as other network industries such as ports and rail.

Some analysts believe that much will depend on what happens between now and Moody’s scheduled review on March 27, most importantly how discussions between labour and the government progress. Others, however, warn that the continued escalation of government debt increases the likelihood that SA could lose its last investment grade rating