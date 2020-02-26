Despite spending cuts government’s fiscal position remains tight

The tough line walked by Mboweni was, however, welcomed by analysts, even though the proposed savings cannot be achieved without buy-in from public-sector unions.

With economic growth now expected to average 1% over the coming three years, the revenue shortfall has come in at R63.3bn. The consolidated budget deficit, which factors in cash balances held by certain social security funds, provinces and public entities, will come in at about 6.3% of GDP for 2019/2020, driven by poorer nominal GDP outcomes and the poorer tax take.

The budget deficit for the 2020/2021 year rises to 6.8% and is expected to be 6.2% in 2021/2022 before declining to 5.7% in 2022/2023. The state’s debt level — an important metric that has been flagged by credit ratings agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, the last agency that rates SA government debt at investment grade — is not expected to stabilise in the coming years.

The government’s debt-to-GDP ratio will reach 61.6% during 2019/2020 before rising to 65.6% in 2020/2021, 69.1% in 2021/2022 and 71.6% in 2022/2023. These levels show a steady creep up from the figures announced in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), in which the Treasury predicted that the government’s debt-to-GDP ratio would reach 60.8% in 2019/2020; 64.9% in 2020/2021 and 68.5% in 2021/2022, before reaching 71.3% in 2022/2023.

As a first step to halting the fiscal deterioration, Mboweni announced a cut to spending in the order of R260bn — a large part of which must come from the public-sector wage bill. According to the Treasury, cuts to the wage bill of R160bn can be achieved through a combination of changes to the cost-of-living adjustments, pay progression and other benefits.

In total, government spending — excluding interest paid on debt — is set to decrease in real terms by an average of 0.4%. Mboweni stressed, however, that despite spending cuts in real terms this was not an austerity budget. “We are not at a point of austerity — we are at a point of cleaning up our house. We are still spending, but not at the rate we wanted to be.”