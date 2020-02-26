Budget shows ‘severe’ slide in public finances, says Fitch

“Moreover, these consolidation measures rely heavily on hoped-for moderation in public sector wages, which might not materialise, adding further risks to SA’s deficit and debt trajectories.”

Fitch already rates SA at a subinvestment grade with a negative outlook, along with its peer S&P Global. Only Moody’s Investors Service rates SA at investment grade, by one notch, though it also has the country on a negative outlook.

Mboweni’s budget provided for cuts of R261bn in baseline allocations to departments, with R160bn of these coming from cuts to the wage bill. But thanks to poorer economic growth prospects which saw tax revenues disappoint, the state is still battling to shrink its budget deficit, particularly in the earlier years of the three-year medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF)

The state’s debt trajectory is not expected to stabilise in the coming years.

The consolidated budget deficit is expected to reach 6.3% in 2019/2020, rising to 6.8% in 2020/2021 and 6.2% in 2021/2022.

Meanwhile, government debt as a percentage of GDP is expected to reach 61.6% in 2019/2020, rising to 65.6% in 2020/2021, 69.1% in 2021/2022 and 71.6% in 2022/2023.